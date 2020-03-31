Attention any and all high schoolers: Get up and have a little fun today.

No matter how old or young you are, chances are your biggest spring plans have been adjusted because of the Coronavirus.

Brides and grooms have had to postpone weddings. Birthday parties and graduations have been put on hold. And for many high school juniors and seniors, an unforgettable night of prom just isn't in the cards anymore.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a special throwback photo from her high school dance. While the picture may grab your attention, it's the call to action that has students even more excited.

"If your prom was supposed to be this weekend, I wanna see your gorgeous prom outfits" the Ellen DeGeneres Show host shared with her followers. "This was mine, so the bar is low. Post yours with #ellenprom. I promise you'll wear them to prom soon. #NationalPromDay."