by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 1:05 PM
You like her hair? Gee, thanks, just... read about it.
Ariana Grande continues to make her mark in the music, fashion and beauty industry. And like many icons with signature styles—we're talking Selena Quintanilla's red lips, Beyoncé's iconic honey blonde hair, Cardi B's electrifying nail designs—Grande's hair is right up there.
It's safe to say the 26-year-old star is known for her high ponytail. Back in 2014, she explained the reasoning for her signature 'do.
"Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody," Grande wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... [ in Sam & Cat] as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair."
"I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down," she continued.
"So as annoying as it is for y'all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it's all that works for now (AND I'm comfortable for the first time in years)....," she added.
However, before Ariana began donning her now-iconic ponytail, she was known for her bright red hair color and voluminous curls. In fact, the songstress recently shared a selfie in which she showed off her natural hair.
And you can imagine, her fans went wild over her bouncy, lively curls.
So with that in mind, to see the pop star's many hairstyles over the years, scroll through our gallery below!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The starlet dazzles in a salmon pink dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. This look makes her vibrant red hair pop!
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
Looking like a Disney princess in her pastel pink mini-dress, Grande looks regal and majestic at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The star stuns in a charming white mini-dress at the 2011 Grammy Awards. She pairs her simple, yet striking outfit with sparkly gold heels and dainty jewelry pieces.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Looking like a modern-day Jessica Rabbit with her blinding Dolce & Gabbana red dress, the songstress dazzles at the 2013 American Music Awards.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Serving fans retro charm in her custom Kenley Collins dress, the Scream Queens star looks perfectly polished at the 2013 Style Awards.
Mark Davis/Getty Images
The "Dangerous Woman" singer makes a splash at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Matching the orange carpet, Grande wears a vibrant mini-dress and pairs it with white pumps and a whimsical clutch.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ariana oozes with old Hollywood glamour at the 2014 American Music Awards. She opts for a floor-length black lace gown from MT Costello.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Wearing a white gown with silver lamé mesh at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Grande shines as bright as the flashing lights on the red carpet.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Beaming in a floral beaded, peplum mini-dress at the 2015 American Music Awards, Ari stuns in this statement-making piece from Giambattista Valli.
Neil P. Mockford/GC Images
Ariana makes a bold fashion choice wearing an all-white ensemble at KISS FM in 2015. While most are scared to get an outfit like that dirty, the songstress isn't afraid to take that risk!
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ditching the usual dress at the 2016 American Music Awards, the star opts for a sexy corset top and elegant white pants.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
The actress rocks a funky fresh outfit at the 2016 Hairspray Live! press junket. She sizzles in oversized overalls, a bralette and a bedazzled choker necklace.
David Becker/Getty Images
Grande brings the heat to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Atelier Versace dress highlights her playful side with its unique cut-out design and bright colors.
Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com
The Hairspray Live! actress struts her stuff on the New York City streets in a cozy, cute outfit. Naturally, she's rocking her trademark thigh-high boots and an oversized jacket.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Ariana takes us to church with her Sistine Chapel-inspired dress at the 2018 Met Gala. Following the event's theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), the starlet gives fans another reason to worship the famous painting. Megan McCluskey is the mastermind behind the gown.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The artist looks like a cotton candy dream in her pastel pink ensemble at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event! Giving us '90s nostalgia, she rocks platinum sneakers, matching ankle socks and an oversized sweater that states, "girls girls girls."
Craig McDean
The magazine cover that made jaws drop. Grande surprises everyone with her long, Rapunzel-like hair for her British Vogue issue.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard
The "7 Rings" songstress looks regal and elegant in her custom Christian Siriano dress, which she perfectly dubs the "loofah of the year" lewk. Of course, she ties her outfit together by wearing her signature thigh-high boots.
The bunny ears are back, but this time the "bloodline" songstress looks more grown. From the sultry satin black halter dress to the elegant gloves, this is a lewk to remember.
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Ariana looks ultra-glam as she holds her adorable pup, Toulouse. Her dalmatian-printed heels and long puffer coat make her snapshot all the more fabulous.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Not only did the pop star make heads turn with two outfit changes at the 2020 Grammys red carpet, but her platinum blonde pony was all anyone could talk about.
Ari says thank u, next to her signature high pony with a selfie that shows off her natural curls.
We can't wait to see what hairstyle she rocks next.
