Daniel Franzese's fellow contestants on The Funny Dance Show better watch out!

The Mean Girls star takes the E! show's stage in this sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, and he's been transformed into a Venus Flytrap for his performance of Bananarama's "Venus." His backup dancers even have fly swatters!

After pulling off a few special moves, Franzese is joined onstage by another dancer—but this one's dressed up as a fly. The performance naturally concludes with him capturing said fly.

But before the judges can tell Franzese what they think of the routine, the comedian can't resist an attempt to charm them: "I can't let you all leaf without a show, right?"

Lucky for him, all three judges—Justin Martindale, Loni Love, and Allison Holker—end up loving his "Venus" rendition.

"This was everything. You were so dialed in!" Holker says, also complimenting Franzese on something many will likely miss. "...His shoe came off! And he kept going! That was amazing."

Martindale gives Franzese equally fantastic feedback, calling the performance "a mix of botany and Drag Race."