Why Women Everywhere Trust Jessica Alba's Honest Company

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When Jessica Alba found she couldn't find one brand to entrust with her everyday needs, and that offered self-care items that were effective without harsh chemicals, she decided to create a brand to do exactly that. And to make her intention clear, she called it Honest.
Honest has clean baby essentials, beauty products, and household must-haves. Its fanbase has grown from moms and moms-to-be into pretty much anyone and everyone who appreciates Honest's values, and their dedication to transparency in everything they create. As if that's not enough, the brand is also socially conscious, implementing initiatives and community partnerships that give people access to safe and effective options, especially when they need it most.
If you haven't tried any of their products, now's the perfect time to do so in honor of Women's History Month. We've rounded up our favorite Honest products.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
Equal parts balm and lipstick, this product comes in seven sheer colors and offers long-lasting moisture. And while the colors are sheer, they're also buildable in case you want your pucker to pack a pow.
The Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer with Niacinamide + Vitamin E + Hyaluronic Acid, Vegan + Cruelty free
Jessica Alba used this concealer in two different shades for her "way more chill" contour hack. It delivers a second-skin finish that looks natural and feels incredibly lightweight. You can use it to conceal and contour. It has two types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, per the brand. The formula also has additional skin-loving ingredients including shea butter, niacinamide, and Vitamin E.
Conceal with a color 1-2 shades lighter than your foundation and contour with a hue 1-2 shades darker.
Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective with Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Would you believe this moisturizer is actually six products in one? It's true! This tinted moisturizer acts as a primer, and also perfects your skin, protects against environmental stressor, blurs imperfections, brightens your complexion and locks in moisture. It also offers SPF and blue light protection, and blends like a dream.
This moisturizer has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Beauty No Makeup Makeup Kit
The No Makeup Makeup Kit is described as "Jessica's 5-step routine to a fresh-face complexion." The set features the CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, the Creme Cheek & Lip Color, Tinted Lip Balm, the Honestly Healthy Brow Gel and the Extreme Length Mascara & Lash Primer.
Honest Beauty Calm + Heal Melting Balm
Dry skin? Try this Calm + Heal Melting Balm. With powerful ingredients like Allantoin, Mondo Grass, and Honest's lipid-reinforcing Calming Phyto-Blend, this balm will hydrate and nourish skin.
Honest Beauty 3 Steps to Dewy Skin
The 3 Steps to Dewy Skin Set will give you a nice glow all season long. It comes with the Gentle Gel Cleanser, the Stay Hydrated Hyaluronic Acid & NMF Serum and the Hydrogel Cream for a discounted price!
Honest Multi-Surface Refillable Cleaner Kit
Keep your house clean while saving the planet, this kit includes one empty 28oz spray bottle and two refill pods. Plus, you'll save money!
Honest Beauty Gentle Gel Cleanser
This cleanser does it all! Remove your makeup and cleanse your skin with a soothing botanical blend of chamomile and calendula.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
This ultra-hydrating moisturizer features two types of hyaluronic acid that help attract and bind moisture into the skin. Plus, it has advanced moisture-release formula for long-lasting hydration.
Honest Shampoo + Body Wash
Whether you use this cleanser on yourself or your kids, you can rest easy knowing it's gentle and tear-free. You can clean yourself (or your loved ones) from head to toe in three different scents: calming lavender, classic sweet orange vanilla and gently sweet almond. Not only were they made using a blend of naturally-derived botanicals and essential oils, but there's no animal byproducts, nor is it tested on animals.
Honest Beauty Dry Skin Duo
Nourish dry skin with a one-two punch of Honest's Gently Nourishing Face + Body lotion, and their organic, all-purpose balm. They're super gentle, and known to be a fan favorite.
Honest Soothing Therapy Eczema Body Wash
Eczema can be a pain, but this body wash was made to soothe and care for eczema-prone skin. The formula is steroid free and made with ingredients such as prebiotics, colloidal oatmeal and coconut oil, so your skin is moisturized while being gently cleansed.
This product has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Honest Rose Blossoms Baby Wipes
Make sure your baby's bottom is sparkling clean with these sensitive skin wet wipes, made without chemicals or parabens. They're thick and ultra durable, hypoallergenic, contain more than 99% water, and they're dermatologist-tested. You can even use them on messy toys, grubby fingers, or anything else that needs to be wiped clean.
Honest Beauty Glow On Body Oil
Mommas-to-be can show their bumps a little extra love with this all natural, plant-based oil, crafted using organic coconut, avocado and olive oils. It hydrates and calms your skin, giving some added support and care to your growing belly.
Honest Beauty Award Winners Kit
Get on the clean beauty bandwagon, or add to your collection, with this fantastic set of Honest Beauty favorites. You'll get the Extreme Length Lash and Mascara, with a lash primer and mascara to give your lashes a boost. Then there's the Lip Crayon Lush Sheer, a glide-on-the-go sheer lip crayon in eight colors. And lastly, there's the Liquid Lip, a vegan matte liquid lipstick in eight shades. Yes, please!
Looking for more celeb-inspired shopping? You'll love these picks from Martha Stewart, Sarah Hyland, Erin Andrews, and more stars.
—Originally published April 1, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT