Why Women Everywhere Trust Jessica Alba's Honest Company

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When Jessica Alba found she couldn't find one brand to entrust with her everyday needs, and that offered self-care items that were effective without harsh chemicals, she decided to create a brand to do exactly that. And to make her intention clear, she called it Honest.

Honest has clean baby essentials, beauty products, and household must-haves. Its fanbase has grown from moms and moms-to-be into pretty much anyone and everyone who appreciates Honest's values, and their dedication to transparency in everything they create. As if that's not enough, the brand is also socially conscious, implementing initiatives and community partnerships that give people access to safe and effective options, especially when they need it most.

If you haven't tried any of their products, now's the perfect time to do so in honor of Women's History Month. We've rounded up our favorite Honest products.