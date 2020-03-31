The flashy girl from Flushing is getting the gang back together. E! News has learned The Nanny cast is reuniting for virtual table read of the classic sitcom's pilot episode.

"Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn't it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?" series star and co-creator Fran Drescher in a statement to Variety. Petah is her ex-husband series co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson. "It's a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well."