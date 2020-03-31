The idea of Meghan Markle continuing to pursue acting as a member of Britain's royal family was always a long shot.

Though at this point having a working actress in their ranks would be one of the least scandalous things to have occurred over the past 30 years, no one—including Meghan—seemed to seriously consider it. In fact, the Suits star let it be known early on that she was perfectly happy to shutter her lifestyle website, abandon her personal Instagram account and retire from her career to pursue the life of service enjoyed by full-time working royals.

That little experiment lasted less than two years.

It wasn't the desire to serve that gave out, of course, but rather the ability of the local press to let her do so with a modicum of peace.