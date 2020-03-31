Find Out How Jade Catta-Preta Is Putting a Twist on "Pump Up the Jam" on The Funny Dance Show

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Soup host Jade Catta-Preta is ready to shake things up on E!'s The Funny Dance Show.

Catta-Preta is competing on Justine Marino's team, and judging by this preview clip of Wednesday's episode, her solo routine will be interesting to say the least. 

The comedian's assigned song is the '80s dance hit "Pump Up the Jam" by Technotronic. However, Catta-Preta reveals that she doesn't plan to create a routine that revolves around the decade. 

"We're doing a little bit of a twist," she says in rehearsal.

According to Marino, the twist involves Catta-Preta taking the song literally.

"Jade's concept is that she's making jam at a county fair," she explains, adding that Catta-Preta is "gonna win at all costs."

Read

Loni Love Explains Why You Need to Be Watching The Funny Dance Show Right Now

Marino adds, "I mean, I don't think she would murder, but—she'll cut a bitch."

Yikes! 

Look out, Daniel Franzese and Irene Choi. Those two are set to compete as part of Heidi Heaslet's team, and Catta-Preta will be joined by Marcella Arguello

See how it all goes down on this week's all-new episode of The Funny Dance Show!

Watch a brand new episode of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday at 11 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , The Funny Dance Show , Jade Catta-Preta , Reality TV , Dance , Competitions , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.