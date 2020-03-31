The hottest shows on TV right now? The ones that comfort you.

According to Hulu, viewers have sought out comforting TV and comedies over the past two weeks. Hulu has seen increased viewing overall, as well as increased time spent by subscribers on the platform. Comedies such as Bob's Burgers, How I Met Your Mother and Brooklyn Nine-Nine have seen increased viewership, as have comfort dramas including Law & Order: SVU, Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us.

New data from Hulu also indicates movies, dramas and kids content have seen the biggest jumps in viewers. However, shows that saw the biggest increase in hours watched include reality shows such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and American Idol, and dramas like 9-1-1, Fear the Walking Dead and The Handmaid's Tale.