Daniel Radcliffe Reflects on Becoming a Coronavirus Twitter Hoax

Daniel Radcliffe has a new title to add to his biography.

Not only is he a beloved Harry Potter star and longtime actor, but he also unexpectedly became the first celebrity to become a coronavirus Twitter hoax. Earlier this month as the coronavirus pandemic was further spreading around the world, a tweet from a fake BBC News account falsely claimed the longtime actor had tested positive for coronavirus.

While his publicist denied the claim, the tweet was ultimately up for several hours and had been liked and retweeted hundreds of times before Twitter suspended the account. Meanwhile, Radcliffe reacted with humor.

"I think it's just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. 'Cause I'm very pale," he reportedly said in a phone interview with an Australian radio show, adding, "but, you know, flattered they chose me."

In a new interview with Vulture, the man behind Harry Potter explained that he had been in hair and makeup before a play performance when the artist broke the fake news to him.

"The hair and makeup artist, a lovely guy called Rob, turned around with a sort of knowing smile, and he was like, 'You've got coronavirus.' I was like, 'What?! I'm sure I don't. I just did a play.' And he said, 'Yeah, my niece just texted me. She said, "Oh, yeah, that dude's got coronavirus.'' It was very much like, 'Watch yourself. I don't know if you should work with this guy. He's got coronavirus.'"