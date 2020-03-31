by emily belfiore | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 6:37 AM
Looking good, Mark Wahlberg!
On Monday, the actor's youngest daughter Grace treated her famous dad to a day of pampering—complete with a bold manicure and tons of makeup. Taking to Instagram, the father of four documented the hilarious makeover moment, proving that things have taken a turn during their 2nd week of social distancing.
"[You're] painting my hand," the Spenser Confidential star exclaimed before beginning his message. ""Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures—and apparently a full makeup. She's got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what's happening now…"
Keeping things trendy, Grace decided to paint Mark's hands two different colors, opting for a neon orange on his right hand and purple on his left. In his Stories, the Boogie Nights star gave fans a closer look at her work and jokingly had to break it to her that her manicure skills aren't quite there yet.
"I don't know if you're gonna have a career in this," he told the adorable 10-year-old, to which she replied, "I'm only good at makeup. So, your makeup is gonna be on fleek. Your brows are gonna be on fleek."
Once both nails were painted, Mark examined his hands and, unfortunately for Grace, wasn't a happy customer. "This is a hack job," he said. "Are you good at this? Have you ever done this before? Oh, my God!"
Moving on to the glam, Grace took an eyeshadow palette and began contouring the Daddy's Home star's face. When she tried to carve out his cheekbones with a dark shade, Mark noticed that she was applying the product too forcefully and yelled, "Alright, what the heck are you doing?"
Continuing to drag the shadow across his face and trying to hold back giggles, Grace replied, "I'm doing horrible makeup." Upset, Mark yelled, "I thought you said you were good at makeup? But, what? Alright, that's enough."
When Grace isn't giving her dad makeovers, the father-daughter duo has been keeping themselves entertained by learning TikTok dances. Last week, Mark shared a video of himself his wife Rhea Durham getting a tutorial from Grace, and it's safe to say that he didn't nail the moves right away.
"Quarantine tiktok. Hope you're all staying safe out there," he wrote. "Let's all try and stay positive and healthy. We'll all get through it."
