Loved Hannah Montana? You're not alone.

Millie Bobby Brown told Miley Cyrus about her fandom for the show on Monday's episode of the Instagram Live program Bright Minded. In fact, the Stranger Things star said she learned how to speak with an American accent by watching the Disney series.

"I'm surprised you don't have a country accent," Cyrus replied with a laugh.

Brown said she was actually "obsessed" with the show and that she knew "every single dance move" to Cyrus' "Hoedown Throwdown" number. She also suggested the show helped inspire her to pursue acting.

"I wanted your job," Brown recalled. "Like, I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like, you know, Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was an actual job. And I was like, 'I want to do that. That sounds fun.' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free.'"