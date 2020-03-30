After announcing his engagement to Jessica Clarke over the weekend, Ben Higgins is giving us all the details from his intimate proposal.

During today's episode of his Almost Famous podcast with Ashley Iaconetti, Higgins spilled all the tea about how he proposed to his girlfriend.

"We had stopped all intentional conversations about our future back in December because I wanted her to be so shocked for this proposal," he shared. "So many longer that we were going to drag this on was just going to get harder and harder on this woman that I loved [...] I had the ring and once you have the ring, it's like impossible to not want to propose."

When announcing their engagement on Instagram, Clarke shared the moment that Higgins got down on one knee. She wrote, "I don't remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on."

On the podcast, the former Bachelor star also shared that while the two lovebirds left to Nashville, Tennessee to self-isolate, he spoke to both Clarke's parents and decided to propose to her there.