TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Top 64 Now

Let the tournament commence. 

Last week, we offered you 173 nominees for TV's Top Leading Lady 2020, and we asked you to vote for your favorites to make it into the top 64. Vote you did, and now the official tournament begins. We've paired up the top 64 into 32 face offs, and only one woman can emerge from each, with the help of your votes. 

You can vote as many times as you want in as many face offs as you want, as long as you do it before the deadline of Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m. PT. 

Then, we'll be able to move on to the Top 32 round, where the top 32 actresses will face off against each other. Sixteen will then move on to the next round, and so on and so forth until only one woman is left standing...and the next tournament begins. (What else do we have to do right now?) 

Photos

Perfect TV Shows to Catch Up on While Social Distancing

So what are you waiting for? (You're not waiting anyway.) Get to voting! 

TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Top 64
1. Barbara Lopez vs Sophie Turner
82.5%
17.5%
2. Danielle Panabaker vs. Lulu Antariksa
44.3%
55.7%
3. Rose Williams vs. Olivia Colman
85.2%
14.8%
4. Emeraude Toubia vs. Camilla Luddington
32.2%
67.8%
5. Melanie Scrofano vs. Marina Squerciati
95.5%
4.5%
6. Danai Gurira vs. Kristen Bell
40.4%
59.6%
7. Amybeth McNulty vs. Melissa Fumero
17.7%
82.3%
8. Marie Avgeropoulos vs. Jennifer Aniston
40.6%
59.4%
9. Eliza Taylor vs. Nicole Munoz
83.2%
16.8%
10. Caitriona Balfe vs. Lola Flanery
71.8%
28.2%
11. Emily Bett Rickards vs. Cobie Smulders
65.4%
34.6%
12. Rachel Skarsten vs. Rachel Brosnahan
78.9%
21.1%
13. Corinne Koslo vs. Kennedy McMann
24.1%
75.9%
14. Katherine McNamara vs. Maria Bello
80.5%
19.5%
15. Catherine O'Hara vs. Nicole Kidman
69.6%
30.4%
16. Katie McGrath vs. Elisabeth Moss
75.9%
24.1%
17. Mariska Hargitay vs. Tasya Teles
80.8%
19.2%
18. Joanna Douglas vs. Anna Diop
26.1%
73.9%
19. Danielle Rose Russell vs. Annie Murphy
43.6%
56.4%
20. Candice Patton vs. Maisie Williams
67.3%
32.7%
21. Chyler Leigh vs. Emilia Clarke
62.8%
37.2%
22. Lindsey Morgan vs. AJ Cook
35.2%
64.8%
23. Chloe Bennet vs. Nicole Maines
23.7%
76.3%
24. Kat Barrell vs. Angela Bassett
94.2%
5.8%
25. Caity Lotz vs. Mandy Moore
66.7%
33.3%
26. Dominique Provost Chalkley vs. Danielle Ruah
93.5%
6.5%
27. Ellen Pompeo vs. Monica Raymund
77.8%
22.2%
28. Melissa Benoist vs. Lili Reinhart
84.5%
15.5%
29. Tessa Ia vs. Emily Wickersham
82.0%
18.0%
30. Miranda McKeon vs. Katie Cassidy
40.2%
59.8%
31. Suranne Jones vs. Viola Davis
54.0%
46.0%
32. Kate Ashfield vs. Zendaya
58.4%
41.6%

Voting will remain open until Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m. PT. 

