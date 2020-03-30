Following the massive popularity Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Florida sheriff Chad Chronister is asking fans for new leads in the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband, Jack "Don" Lewis.

On Monday morning, the Hillsborough County sheriff wrote on Twitter, "Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads."

He also shared an image of Lewis which reveals that the multimillionaire would have been 81-years-old now.

As Tiger King fans may recall, Lewis mysteriously disappeared in August 1997 and since the documentary's release, fans have also speculated that he was possibly murdered by his wife and founder of Big Cat Rescue.

Tiger King's Joseph Maldonado-Passage—also known as "Joe Exotic" and former tiger-zoo owner—has also speculated about Baskin's involvement in Lewis' disappearance. He is currently serving 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire a hit-man to murder Baskin.

Baskin has also expressed her reservations about the way she was portrayed in the Netflix documentary.