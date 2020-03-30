by Pamela Avila | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 1:20 PM
Superstore actor Nicos Santos revealed that his stepfather passed away "after losing his battle with COVID-19."
"He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper 'Good Morning!' and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy."
The actor also shared that his mother is "also fighting COVID-19." However, he noted that she has not required hospitalization.
The Crazy Rich Asians actor continued, "The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can't hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can't hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can't wipe away the tears from my nephews' eyes as they wonder their Lolo Sonny isn't here anymore."
Santos also thanked everyone for their support during this time.
"I want to thank everyone of you who offered up prayers, love and assistant to our family during this difficult time," he wrote. "Please continue and send healing energy to my mom. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest in Peace Tito Sonny. I love you."
Santos' fellow celebrity friends and co-stars also expressed their condolences.
His Superstore co-star Lauren Ash commented on his Instagram post, "I love you so much. This is devastating. You are my chosen family and there is nothing I want more than to shoulder some of your pain. I know that's impossible but I wish it wasn't. Your mom is in my heart and thoughts and prayers as are you and the rest of your family. Love you, honey."
Another co-star Kaliko Kauahi wrote, "I am so, so sorry, Nico. Sending your mom all of my positive energy and thoughts. I'm here for anything you need."
This Is Us star Chrissy Metz commented, "I am so sorry, Nico, so very sorry. Praying for your dear Mother and your family. May you all be surrounded with peace, health and love. May Sonny be gracefully held during his transition and always."
Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan wrote, "Oh Nico. I'm so sorry for your and your family's loss. Your mom is in my thoughts, I hope she makes a speedy recovery. Sending all my love to you."
Randall Park wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Love to you and the family, Nico."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
