20 Egg-Cellent Easter Basket Gifts That Aren't Candy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Since Easter celebrations are around the corner, it's time to start crafting the ultimate Easter basket. Whether your loved ones live close or across the country, sending Easter baskets to friends and family is an egg-cellent way to keep the festive spirit alive. And, in case you're wondering, you're never too old to give or receive an Easter treat!
If you don't know where to start your Easter basket gift shopping, don't worry! We rounded up a few of our favorite festive gift ideas so that you can up your basket game.
And for the record: Easter baskets don't have to include candy or egg-themed items. Just see the product picks we've rounded up below!
Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter
For the beauty-obsessed bunny, gift them this Truly Beauty body butter that combines matcha, acai berries and vegan collagen booster for firm, radiant skin. It's a fun beauty product that hydrates the skin and can also be used as a lip balm, shaving cream and more.
BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women and Men
These pastel pink cloud slippers are the perfect Easter basket gift.
They have thick, cushioned soles, and one reviewer describes, "I absolutely LOVE these slides! They are so comfy! They are super cushiony, so you feel like your walking in one of those thick foam matts designed for standing long periods of time. I have flat feet, like absolutely no arch, and I have constant foot pain. These are so much more comfortable to walk around in than being barefoot."
Pastel Bunny Glycerin Soaps
Smell like a jelly bean and enjoy soft skin! These adorable bunny soaps will look so cute in your loved one's Easter basket. Plus, the set comes from Amazon Handmade, an online store that offers unique, handcrafted products made by verified makers from around the globe.
Jade Leaf Artisanal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder
For the matcha lover in your life, Jade Leaf Matcha's artisanal green tea powders will make for a much-appreciated gift. This barista edition matcha will save your bunny money and time spent going to the coffee shop.
Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick
Forget the candy and give your bunny one of Merit's rich lipsticks! Available in eight must-have shades, each lipstick is formulated with nourishing ingredients like squalene and papaya fruit extract, plus raspberry and sunflower seed oils. We've been wearing shade "Millennial" on repeat.
Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42
With Easter, we welcome spring. And with spring, we welcome warmer weather. What we don't welcome, however, is skin damage and sunburns! Add Shiseido's newest sun protection launch to your Easter gift baskets. The Vita-Clear Sunscreen doesn't leave behind any white or greasy residue, making it so easy to apply and wear.
Bala Bangles
Make the annual Easter egg hunt part of your cardio routine! Wear Bala's super cute bangles on your wrists or ankles to tone and up the ante of any workout.
Evolvetogether Hydrating Hand Cream – Monaco
When crafting the perfect Easter basket, it's important to include things that the recipient can actually use. We are obsessed with this hand cream from evolvetogether. It not only smells divine, but it keeps our hands feeling soft and hydrated all day long!
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Use these transformative tools to contour and tone your skin while allowing serums to penetrate deeper into skin!
Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask
No amount of candy can compete with this glow-inducing mask! Packed with 24k gold and damask rose, it works to brighten and rejuvenate skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. If you have an important event coming up, you definitely want to have this hydrogel mask on hand.
Breezy Butterfly Blend
Upgrade their morning caffeine situation with Chamberlain Coffee's Breezy Butterfly Blend, which features notes of berry citrus, maple syrup and creamy chocolate.
Icebreaker Set
Get to know your loved ones better with this set of 150 conversation prompts and say goodbye to small talk! This set promises to provoke meaningful conversations and keep you entertained.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wands
Give the beauty-loving bunny on your list Charlotte Tilbury's recently released Matte Beauty Blush Wand! It will make them glow like no other.
Truff Hot Sauce
TRUFF is the pinnacle of heat experience! An intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices, this meticulously crafted flavor profile will change your hot sauce experience. By the way, it was named one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2018 and 2019.
Checkered Hair Clip (2-Pack)
Your special bunny will certainly get tons of use out of these stylish checkered clips.
Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel (4-Pack)
Ditch the Easter eggs and get them some pastel-hued microfiber hair towels!
Loop Eye Pillow
If you know some bunny who needs to relax and indulge in more moments of self-care and reflection, get them any one of Ostrichpillow's products! This eye pillow gently hugs your head to create a total blackout sensation, which makes it great for meditation and napping.
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid
This Easter basket gift can be used everyday! With 5 sizes and 32 colorways to choose from, you're bound to find a version of this best-selling tumbler that speaks to your personal style. We suggest buying the straw and flip lid combo so you can enjoy both your coffee and cold drinks with ease.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
The fragrance lover on your list will appreciate this summer-approved hair and body mist. The heavenly scent features notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla.
Permotary 24K Gold Gel Collagen Eye Pads (30-Pack)
These top-rated eye gels will help keep dark circles at bay in addition to reducing the appearance of crow's feet and wrinkles around the eyes.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these adorable graduation dresses!
—Originally published April 1, 2020, at 5:00 a.m. PT