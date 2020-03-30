Michelle Money is getting some much-needed sleep as her daughter undergoes surgery to relieve pressure on her brain.

In a new video posted on Monday, the former Bachelor star updates her followers on her 15-year-old daughter Brielle's current condition after suffering a "terrible skateboarding accident" this week.

She reveals the teen is currently in surgery to "remove fluid from her brain" in the hopes of relieving pressure. She says this needs to be done so they can "see what damage has really been done."

Unfortunately, Michelle says she's the only one currently able to sit at her daughter's bedside because of new policies imposed due to the coronavirus. "Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do. Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus," she captions her video. "I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too."