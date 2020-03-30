Tristan Thompson can't help but smile when he's with his daughter True Thompson.

On Sunday, the NBA star brightened up Instagram with a sweet post featuring his and Khloe Kardashian's adorable 2-year-old. In it, Tristan and his baby girl can be seen posing for a series of Polaroid pictures together. With True sitting on his lap and sporting an oversized pair of sunglasses, the father-daughter duo flashed the cameras big smiles and shared a precious embrace.

Tristan's post comes nearly one week after a source close to the professional athlete and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with E! News that he has been spending more time with Khloe and True while they practice social distancing.

"He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season," the insider explained. "It's been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan."