Kim Kardashian is feeling nostalgic.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her fans on a walk down memory lane with some old school photos. Throwing it back all the way to her college years, Kim couldn't help but poke fun at the bold glam and side bangs she was sporting in a snap with her longtime pal Allison Statter.

"Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions," she captioned her post, where she be seen wearing shimmery blue eyeliner. "What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?"

Still looking through her old pictures, the mom of four shared a snapshot from 2018 when she rocked platinum blonde strands. Looking back at her chic hair transformation, Kim teased that she might ditch her signature brunette tresses once again.

"My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time," she wrote. "Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again."