12 Robes You'll Want, From Cozy to Glam

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Mar. 30, 2020 3:08 PM

There's nothing better than slipping into a warm bathrobe after a long shower. Whether you prefer a sexy silky option or full-on teddy bear look, there are plenty of pretty spring robe options out there right now to meet your preferences.

Below, shop cozy or glam robes that you'll want (and we love) from Anthropologie, Target and more.

Keepsake Lace Robe

Check out the lace detail on this dainty, sweet champagne robe. The tiny flowers are super pretty for spring.

Robe, Anthropologie
$135 Anthropologie
Asos Design Lounge Borg Robe

If you're looking to snuggle up, don't pass up this teddy bear-texture robe

, which is unique in that it has no tie. You could even keep it on while running errands, if you wanted.

Robe, Asos
$54 Asos
Floral Print Simply Cool Robe

If you're seeking florals for spring, don't miss this affordable robe from Target. It has a satin trim and a classic knee length. 

Robe, Target
$30 Target
Washed Linen Bathrobe

Breathable linen is a great option as temperatures heat up. Plus, this unisex robe comes in seven different color options.

Robe, H&amp;M Dusty Rose
$50 H&M
Flora Nikrooz Reverie Robe in Whisper Blue

You can't go wrong with a simple silky charmeuse robe in a pretty hue. This one is available in seven different shades, but we're eyeing the whisper blue.

Robe, BHLDN Whisper Blue Flora Nikrooz Reverie
$48 BHLDN
Floral Silky Robe

The print on this soft-yellow silky robe is fresh and cheerful. And, you can even purchase matching pajamas.

Robe, Ann Taylor
$80
$48 Ann Taylor Factory
Rosa Kimono

Check out the blush floral lace trim on this ivory kimono—so sweet. It'd be the perfect robe to wear on your wedding day.

Robe, BHLDN Ivory Lace Rosa Kimono
$88 BHLDN
Porto Linen Robe

You can't go wrong with the classic blue and white stripes on this linen kimono-style robe. It's one of those where the more you wash it, the softer it gets.

Robe, Serena and Lily Robe
$128 Serena & Lily
In Bloom by Jonquil Sugar Lace Trim Wrap

How romantic is this wrap? It's made of chiffon and has scalloped lace along the opening and sleeves.

Robe, Nordstrom White Lace
$72
$43 Nordstrom
Flora Nikrooz Petra Kimono

This silky peach kimono has a fresh floral print that we love. It's a must-have for springtime.

Robe, BHLDN Peach Floral FLora Nikrooz Petra Kimono
$58 BHLDN
Waffled Bathrobe in Dusky Pink

If you daydream about hotel bathrobes, don't miss this classic waffled option from H&M. It's available in pink or green.

Robe, H&amp;M Dusty Pink
$35 H&M
Classic Bathrobe

If you're on the hunt for a classic bathrobe, this Turkish cotton option is for you. Pick from four color options.

Robe, Parachute
$99 Parachute

