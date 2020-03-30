Michelle Money took to Instagram on Monday to share that her daughter, Brielle, was involved in a "terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support."

"She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull," the Bachelor Nation star wrote alongside a photo of the teen at Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. "She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain."

Money then wrote her 15-year-old child is in "amazing hands" at the hospital and asked her followers to keep them in their prayers.

"Please—I am asking for prayers," she continued. "I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it."