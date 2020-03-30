Kelly Ripais mourning the loss of a beloved co-star.

On Saturday, former All My Children star John Callahan died at 66 years old. "We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today," the Daytime Emmys confirmed in a tweet. "Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones."

LaRue, who was married to Callahan on-screen and off-screen before their divorce in 2005, also addressed his passing on social media, writing, "Love knows not its depth till the hour of separation. Our hearts are broken. Thank you so much for all the love and support, you'll never know how much it means to us." The two welcomed daughter Kaya in 2001.

In her social media tribute, LaRue included a photo of Callahan with fellow former All My Children actress, Ripa. She shared a decades-long friendship with the late actor, who portrayed Edmund Grey on the soap opera from 1992 to 2005 while she starred as Hayley Vaughan.