Drake has shared the first pictures of his son, Adonis, with the world.

The Grammy winner took to social media early Monday morning to post a message to his fans, alongside a series of family photos. In one of the pictures, Drake can be seen holding his 2-year-old son. A separate photo also shows Drake, Adonis and Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux, posing together. Drake also included a photo of his parents in the series of social media snaps.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," the 33-year-old captioned his post. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy."

"When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn't matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light," Drake continued. "We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality."