Rita Wilson is reminiscing on the good ole days.

About two weeks ago, the legendary actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, revealed they tested positive for Coronavirus. But despite their diagnosis, the longtime couple has been in good spirits and even returned to the U.S. this week after recovering from COVID-19 in Australia.

On Sunday, Wilson got in a reflective mood and shared the unforgettable moments she's had over the years on March 29. From lighting up the stage on Broadway to celebrating being cancer-free, this date holds a special place in Wilson's heart.

"This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness," she began a lengthy Instagram post. "I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer."

"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy," she continued. "I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time."