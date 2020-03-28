Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, is under scrutiny after he launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay his furloughed workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Her father's restaurant in New York City, Joanne Trattoria, had to shutdown because of the spread of COVID-19, leaving many of his workers unemployed and instead of paying his employees—the restaurant owner launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to pay them.

According to Newsweek, Lady Gaga's father wrote on Twitter, "I'm doing the best I can but we had to close Joanne for the month. Our staff needs some financial help. Any help for our employees will be appreciated." The tweet has since been deleted.

However, the GoFundMe campaign is seemingly no longer taking donations and has been deactivated.

The GoFundMe page read, "Our amazing staff is made up of primarily hourly workers who depend on our payroll, and who overwhelmingly live paycheck to paycheck. As our doors remain closed longer than anticipated, our staff is finding it increasingly difficult to finance the daily necessities to keep them healthy, like groceries and insurance costs—to say nothing of rent, utilities, and other recurring bills."