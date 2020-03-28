Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are finally back home and grateful to those who helped them recover from the novel coronavirus, as well as to their fans.

Soon after returning to the United States, the 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor expressed his thanks to healthcare workers in Australia who treated him and his wife earlier this month amid the pandemic.

"Hey, Folks," he tweeted on Saturday. "We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx"

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were all smiles as they were photographed driving in Los Angeles on Friday.

The actor had revealed on social media on March 11, while in Australia to do pre-production work on an Elvis Presley biopic, that he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. He said they felt fatigued, and had body aches and slight fevers. In recent weeks, he and his family shared health updates about him.

Hanks and Wilson spent several days at a hospital in Australia before they were released to recover at a private residence prior to their recent trip back home.