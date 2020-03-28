Ariana GrandeVictoria Justiceand the rest of the Victorious cast gathered 'round on Zoom on Friday to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.

"Hey everybody, it's the cast of Victorious!" announced the Nickelodeon show's creator, Dan Schneider. "We were all supposed to get together tonight on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Victorious but we couldn't 'cause of the current situation so we got together virtually, thank you Zoom. Here we are, we're all together. Thank you so much for accepting Victorious into our homes and for making us a part of your lives."

The 27-year-old actress, who played Tori Vega on the show, them jumped in and told fans, "Oh my gosh, we love you guys! Thank you so much for supporting our show and after all these years, 10 years, it's absolutely insane! We hope that you guys are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy. Sending you guys all our love in the world."

After Victoria's message to the fans, Ariana brought up her glass of wine and cheered to the 10-year anniversary of the show.