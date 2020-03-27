Finally, it's here: You can now vote in the first round of TV's Top Leading Lady 2020.

Thank you to everyone who's been patient this week as we sorted through over 10,000 responses to our call for nominations. We ended up with 173 eligible nominees, all of whom you can vote for below. The 64 nominees with the most votes will continue on in the tournament-style competition, which will begin next week.

This is the biggest response and the most nominees we have ever received in this competition, so clearly this is going to get heated this time around. Prepare yourselves!

All nominees below are in alphabetical order by show. If someone appeared in two eligible shows, in most cases they're listed under their most current/recent series. You can vote for as many as you want before tomorrow at 3 p.m. PT.