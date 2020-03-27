Kristen Bell is revealing why she and husband Dax Shepard chose to waive tenants' rent in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

The answer is quite simple really. Kristen tells the hosts of the Bobby Bones Show that she and her actor husband choose to put "people over profit always."

"It's a no-brainer," she nonchalantly explains.

A rep previously confirmed to E! News that the couple waived rent collection in April for their Calif. tenants. They are one of the rare few landlords who are doing so—something that's being widely applauded. Much of the country is currently facing financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus epidemic which has forced many indoors and caused some to lose their source of income.

Kristen and Dax's kindness extends beyond their rental properties though. As the coronavirus began to spread, the pair donated $150,007.96 to the organization No Kid Hungry—$7.96 of which was contributed by their two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5.