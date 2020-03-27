French Montana Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 12:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
French Montana

BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

French Montana is being accused of sexual assualt in a new lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman.

In court documents obtained by E! News, a resident of Los Angeles County is suing the rapper (real name Karim Kharbouch), one of his employees and Coke Boy Records for assault and battery, sexual battery, negligence, negligent hiring and other damages.

According to the plaintiff, the defendants had a "longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women at bars, and inviting them back to" a Hidden Hills house.

There, defendants would allegedly, "supply the women with drinks and drugs, with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, without any regard to whether or not they consented or were able to consent."

E! News has reached out to French Montana's rep and attorney for comment on the lawsuit filed this week. As of press time, he has not commented on social media.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

In court documents, the plaintiff also alleges that the defendants "would sometimes without the women's knowledge or consent provide drugs to interfere with the women's ability to knowingly consent to sexual activity."

The plaintiff alleges she was sexually assaulted and sexually harassed by French Montana in March 2018. Soon after the alleged incident, the plaintiff said she went to Kaiser Permanente for medical treatment. She reported the alleged sexual assault, a rape kit was administered and she reported the events to police.

"As a result of this incident, plaintiff has and continues to suffer extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression," court documents stated. "She was just starting her career as a model and actress, however, the horrific experience has prevented her from continuing that career path."

The plaintiff is seeking loss of earnings, emotional harm, attorney fees and punitive damages.

French Montana hasn't publicly commented on the news. His most recent social media posts were related to the Coronavirus and his latest album titled Montana.

"COKE BOY QUARANTINED MASK," he wrote to his 12 million followers. "FREE TO ALL THE FANS THAT STILL HAVE TO WORK."

The Blast was first to report the news. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ French Montana , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.