Celebs are just as obsessed about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness as many of you are.

The new Netflix true crime docu-series about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joseph Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, his big cat zoo and his murder-for-hire plot, has mesmerized the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Cardi B and other stars, many of whom have been sharing memes online.

Teigen posted on her Twitter page on Thursday an altered Tiger King publicity pic showing and John Legend's 1-year-old son Miles Stephens' face photoshopped onto the face of Joe, who is cuddling a tiger.

Earlier, a fan asked Teigen, who stars in the upcoming Quibi series Chrissy's Court, "Hey Chrissy! I got one for ya.. Did Carole Baskin feed her husband to the tigers or what? #ChrissysCourt."

"It is my opinion that I believe someone named Don has maybe gone through a woman named Carole's meat grinder for sure," Teigen replied.