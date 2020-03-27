12 Loungewear Sets That Haven't Sold Out Yet

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 2:02 PM

If you've been on the lookout for some loungewear sets to wear at home, you'll probably have noticed that most are sold out online. So we've done the digging for you to find some cute ones that are still available at a variety of price points. Plus, apart from being super comfy, sets are totally on trend right now. 

So shop our finds from Asos, Nordstrom and more below!

Cozy Loungewear You'll Want While Working From Home: Lou & Grey, Soma, Anthropologie & More

Asos Design Cable Sweat and Legging Set

In a fresh blue color for spring, this cable sweat set is super sweet. It also comes in a pink shade for all you petite ladies.

$48 (regular) Asos $48 (petite) Asos
Warm Tie-Dye Love Hoodie Sweat Set

We love the colors in this tie-dye cotton set. Plus, it reminds you to offer those around you some warm love.

$195 (top) Madewell $180 (bottom) Madewell
LoveShackFancy Kirby Hoodie and Etty Pant

How cute is this tie-dye loungewear set from Revolve? The hoodie has a kangaroo pocket while both the top and bottom have a comfortable terry cloth lining.

$245 (top) Revolve $195 (bottom) Revolve
Barre Long Sleeve in Blue Moon

If you're looking to both lounge and work out, slip on this sweet blue set from Alo. The top is meant for barre classes, with its pretty wrap design. 

$68 Alo
High-Waist Airbrush Legging in Blue Moon

Pair it with these high-waisted leggings in the same hue. They're engineered to lift, sculpt, contour and smooth your curves.

$82 Alo
Stripes Camo Hoodie & Yoga Pant

Disappear in this camo set with a hoodie in a buttery soft fabric. The stripe detail on both the hoodie and yoga pants is super cute. Note that Sundry has a unique sizing system, with a size 0 meaning XS and a size 4 meaning XL.

$178
$89 (top) Sundry $116
$58 (bottom) Sundry
Aviator Nation Keep On Surfin' Crop Hoodie and Sweatpants

If you'd rather be surfing, slip on this black set from Aviator Nation. The hoodie is cropped in a flattering way and the bottoms have a classic sweatpant fit.

$168 (top) Nordstrom $129 (bottom) Nordstrom
Pair Play Plus Top and Tie Pants Set

You could even pair heels with this plus size, rose-hue set and make it fashion if you wanted to. The slouchy ribbed top is off-the-shoulder and has drop sleeves while the high-waisted bottoms have a tie waist

$70
$35 Nasty Gal
Asos Design Woven Detail Two-Piece in Cream

We can't go another day without this cream set. The sexy cropped top has a square neckline and the bottoms have bold pockets.

$48 (top) Asos $42 (bottom) Asos
Zip Hoodie and Basic Sweatpant in Pop Orange

If you're looking for a bright spring hue, look no further than this neon orange sweatsuit. It's made of an ultra-soft French terry material.

$128
$64 (top) Sundry $94
$47 (bottom) Sundry
Camo Zip Up

This classic hoodie can be matched with a pair of jeans rather than its matching bottoms if you're looking to dress things up for the grocery store. It comes in an olive camo print.

$148
$89 Splendid
Camo Jogger

The matching camo joggers have a flattering slim fit, with tapered legs with cuffs. You'll never want to take them off.

$128
$77 Splendid
Studs Pleat Sleeve Hoodie and Utility Jogger

This cotton hoodie is super unique with its pleated sleeves and side stud detail. Pair it with the matching light fleece joggers that have the same side stud detail.

$174 (top) Sundry $165 (bottom) Sundry
Daze Short & Getaway Hoodie Set in Black

Show some midriff with this black shorts and hoodie set from Alo. It comes in a variety of other colors, too.

$56 Alo

Hanging out at home? Check out these essentials for an at-home office and hear about Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell's facialist's at-home spa tips.

