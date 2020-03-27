Go Inside Jennifer Love Hewitt's $6 Million California Dream Home

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 10:46 AM
You will fall in love with Jennifer Love Hewitt's new family home.
The 41-year-old Client List alum and 9-1-1 actress and singer and husband Brian Hallisay, who share a son and daughter, bought a 6,300-square-foot mansion in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Variety reported on Thursday.
Real estate records show that the Cape Cod-style home was sold on March 13 for just over $6 million. It was built just last year and contains six bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
The airy home contains a gourmet kitchen with a double oven, white subway tile backsplash and black marble counters, plus a large living room, master suite and family room—each with a fireplace, a home theater, and a giant backyard with a pool, spa and barbecue island.
The new home was first put on the market in September for almost $6.5 million.
The actress is no stranger to the neighborhood; she bought a 4-bedroom million home in Pacific Palisades for $3.25 million several years ago. She has also previously owned a larger property in the San Fernando Valley.
See photos of her new home:
Redfin
Hungry?
Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt
The actress appears in her kitchen.
Redfin
Perfect for quality family time.
Article continues below
Redfin
Pull up a chair...
Redfin
Check out the airy bedroom.
Redfin
Bath time!
Article continues below
Redfin
Get inspired in this airy study.
Earlier this week, the actress posted on her Instagram page a video of her sitting at a kitchen table, singing Kacey Musgraves' "Space Cowboy."
Her husband accompanied her on the piano.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?