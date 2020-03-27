Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Hi, how are you doing? We hope you are holding up OK as we head into another weekend.

As we all continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it's important to make sure we take time for some self-care, whether that's watching your favorite TV show, baking some bread or just going for a walk in your neighborhood.

For us, it's also about finding those uplifting stories to share with you each week for our Feel Good Friday round-up, ones that can hopefully make you smile or melt your heart just a little bit.

This week's offerings include the cutest father-daughter cheerleading duo, a surprise proposal that will make you laugh and cry and the moving way cities are coming together to support one another and the healthcare workers in their communities. Plus, the staff at one middle school turned to some familiar Friends to send a sweet message to their students.