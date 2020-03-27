Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 12:00 PM
Hi, how are you doing? We hope you are holding up OK as we head into another weekend.
As we all continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it's important to make sure we take time for some self-care, whether that's watching your favorite TV show, baking some bread or just going for a walk in your neighborhood.
For us, it's also about finding those uplifting stories to share with you each week for our Feel Good Friday round-up, ones that can hopefully make you smile or melt your heart just a little bit.
This week's offerings include the cutest father-daughter cheerleading duo, a surprise proposal that will make you laugh and cry and the moving way cities are coming together to support one another and the healthcare workers in their communities. Plus, the staff at one middle school turned to some familiar Friends to send a sweet message to their students.
Here's hoping these six stories will send you into your weekend with a smile on your face...take what you need:
The residents of Vancouver are coming together to express their gratitude for the health care workers tirelessly battling the Coronavirus in a unique way.
Every night, dozens upon dozens of Vancity citizens step out onto their balconies at 7 p.m. local time to deliver a cheer in honor of doctors, nurses and scientists, using whistles, cowbells, applause and more to show their appreciation. Other cities have followed suit, as well as other countries, including India and Turkey.
In the U.S., citizens on the East Coast in several cities are participating in "Hearts for Healthcare Workers" where residents place a heart on their front door or window to let health care heroes know how much they are appreciated.
Instagram/@rolandp90x
Prepare to lose hours of your weekend smiling while watching this adorable father and daughter duo perform their cheer stunts on Instagram, amassing over 100K fans.
Roland Pollard and his 4-year-old daughter Jayden Pollard have gone viral, thanks to sharing their uplifting stunting videos, with the 29-year-old dad telling E! News, "I started posting heartwarming videos of me and my daughter stunting during the quarantine. I didn't know that so many people would watch but the amount of traction has been insane."
Even Monica Aldama, the head coach of Cheer's Navarro College squad, is a fan, writing to the duo on Instagram, "My newest commitment for 2034!!! Let's go Jayden! I'm getting your uniform ready."
Alexa Hendrickson
As major events are being canceled, many children who had to cancel their March birthday celebrations are finding inventive ways to still have a party.
When Emily Hendrickson had to cancel her 12th birthday trip to the Mall of America, her friends came together to throw her a parade.
"Emily only knew about the parade about 20 minutes before it started," her mom Alexa Hendrickson told us. "When it was over, she looked at me a bit teary and said that her 'heart was full' and that it was 'the best birthday ever."
And another mom
Another mom, Angie, told E! News about her 8-year-old daughter Jocelyn's surprise birthday parade that her family and friends threw for her after she had to cancel her party.
"She was so happy and said, 'I can't believe all these people I don't know wanted me to have a great day,'" Angie told us.
After binge-watching Love Is Blind while social distancing, a man named Greg Teatom gave his girlfriend Jillian Barnett the ultimate surprise when he pulled off a proposal inspired by the Netflix hit.
As shown in videos on Instagram, the couple decided to stage their own LIB-style pod blind date for fun, which is when Greg decided to get down on one knee behind a closed door.
"Little did I know he was on the other side preparing to propose!" Jillian wrote on Instagram.
Of course, Jillian said yes to Greg's proposal, writing, "I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you! Even if we are never allowed to leave the house again."
YouTube
The Vorhees Middle School faculty and staff came up with a unique way to support and surprise their students through the Coronavirus pandemic, putting their own spin of the iconic Friends theme song "We'll Be There For You" (originally by The Rembrandts).
In the YouTube video, which begins with "VMS. Episode 2020. The One Where They Learned Remotely," the teachers changed the lyrics to promote at-home learning, including lines like, "My [tablet's] a joke, it's broke, and you just sit all day..it's like you're always doing homework here, when it hasn't been your day, your week, your month or even your year."
Could this video be any cuter?!
Hello Bello
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are doing what they can to help out people impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, with a rep for the couple confirming the couple waived rent collection in April for their tenants in Calif., as the state is currently under a shelter-at-home order with many in danger of unemployment.
In addition to waiving rent collection, Bell also donated $150,007.96 to the No Kid Hungry organization—the $7.96 contributed by her two daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, per TMZ.
