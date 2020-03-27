It's safe to say you haven't seen a cooking competition series like Dishmantled. Well, a cooking show or all of Jane Krakowski's "sexual fantasies coming true," as she says in the new trailer.

See for yourself in the exclusive trailer for Quibi's Dishmantled below.

Dishmantled comes from the creator and executive producer of Chopped. The series, hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Broadway star Tituss Burgess, the cooking competition is in your face. Rather in the contestant's faces. Each episode starts with Burgess blasting a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. The contestants then must use their culinary skills to identify the exploded dish that's all over them and then beat the clock and recreate the plate.

"Y'all ready to watch me blow some s—t up?" Burgess asks in the exclusive trailer.