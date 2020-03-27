by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 8:34 AM
Queen Elizabeth II's public birthday celebration will take a different shape this year.
It is customary for the British monarch's special day to be honored with Trooping the Colour, her annual birthday parade. However, it was announced on Friday, ahead of her 94th birthday on April 21, that "in line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form."
The announcement further noted, "A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."
Royal fans may recall last year's Trooping the Colour featured 1-year-old Prince Louis' debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where he joined many other members of the royal family for the traditional moment.
A year later, the royal family is operating from a distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the queen said in a statement last week. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."
"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal," the statement continued. "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months."
"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge," the Queen's message concluded. "You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
While Prince Philip and the monarch are living at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace for the time being, her family has been personally impacted as her son and heir apparent, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.
"Thank you for all your 'Get Well Soon' messages for His Royal Highness," a message from Clarence House read on Instagram. "He is enormously touched by your kind words."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?