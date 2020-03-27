John Stamos' Family Sing-Along Will Make You Cry "Have Mercy"

John Stamos really does live in a Full House.

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of himself singing "It's a Small World" along with his wife Caitlin McHugh and their 1-year-old son Billy.

The family of three snuggled in bed for the performance. The proud parents also wore Mickey Mouse ears and pajamas as they strummed their guitars.

It truly seemed like a picture-perfect moment. Then, Billy started crying and walking on his mom. At one point, he also appeared to nip her side.

"'It's a Small World' family sing-aLong turned into a 'Small Disaster'!" Stamos wrote alongside the video.

The song choice should come as no surprise to the Uncle Jesse star's followers. Stamos and McHugh are huge Disney fans. They've visited Disneyland several times, and Stamos has a lot of memorabilia from the parks. They event got engaged there and stopped by the "Happiest Place on Earth" for their honeymoon.