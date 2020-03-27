How do Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their relationship work with their busy schedules? According to the actress, there's one rule that has helped them "prioritize" each other.

"We don't go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other," the cover star told Tatler for its May 2020 issue. "That's a rule. It's too hard otherwise, and you've got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it."

Still on the topic of the Jonas Brothers rocker, Chopra also weighed in on when she and her husband of over one year will be following in her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner's footsteps and start a family of their own.

"Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on," she said at the time of her interview. "But having a family is very important to me and it always has been."