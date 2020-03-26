There's nothing but love between Kim Kardashianand Tristan Thompson.

Yes, Kim and the basketball star have feuded in the past, but the Skims owner is choosing to put her personal feelings aside for the sake of sister Khloe Kardashian and niece True Thompson.

Kim proved her maturity in the 18th season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by meeting with her sister's former ex, who cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. Tristan met up with Kim, her friends Simon Huck, La La, Winnie Harlow and Jonathan Cheban, much to their dismay. "Tristan is True's dad," she explains to the table. "So regardless of whatever, he's connected for life, we can't change that."

And, to the surprise of many on social media, their dinner went well. Kim tweeted during the finale, "I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him."