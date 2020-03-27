TGIF!

If there's one celebrity livestream to catch today, it's Miley Cyrus'. She's reuniting Simple Life co-stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Need we say more?

Check out our complete list of star-studded events going down on Friday, March 27:

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Nicole Richie is set to join Kelly Ripaand Ryan Seacrest as they continue broadcasting from home.

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Craving the latest "Hot Topics?" The ladies of The View are breaking down today's current events alongside former co-host Lisa Ling.

E!'s Daily Pop Instagram Live at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST and 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST: Start your day with co-host Justin Sylvester as he goes live with singer Ally Brooke and then again later in the afternoon with Raven-Symoné.