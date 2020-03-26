Daly, party of six!

Carson Daly and wife Siri welcomed their fourth child on Thursday, the Today co-host announced Thursday. Clad in protective face masks, the proud parents posed next to daughter Goldie Patricia Daly in a selfie shared to Instagram.

"Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That's us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly! She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great," he wrote.

The TV personality then offered a "special shout out" to the "incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus," referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.