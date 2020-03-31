Los Angeles' finest doctors and doctors' wives are back on Bravo!
And, as seen in the exclusive supertease above, it appears there will be lots fun and drama when Married to Medicine Los Angeles returns on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. Returning to the West Coast-based Married to Medicine franchise is Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond and Jazmin Johnson.
However, season 2 will also welcome some new faces to the M2M LA crew, including Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias. So, what can we expect from this vibrant group of ladies?
For Dr. Britten, a cross-country move to the Golden State has both her kids riled up and taken a toll on her relationship with her husband.
"The intimacy is just left the building," Dr. Britten states to her seemingly indifferent husband.
Dr. Imani is tackling life as a single parent as her husband is out of state for business reasons. Understandably, this has her closest friends wondering about the state of Dr. Imani's relationship.
"I love him to death, but I can't pretend," a tearful Dr. Imani notes to her friends.
"When it's been going on that long, it's not a secret," Dr. Britten candidly responds.
Speaking of new business ventures, Shanique is eager to dive into the world of luxury real estate but faces little support from her husband, Dr. Robert Drummond.
"Before you jump into this, I want you to come up with a plan," Dr. Robert is seen telling his wife.
Jazmin is also hoping to prove she's more than a doctor's wife by growing her concierge business amid making new friends. M2M LA newcomer (and friend of Dr. Imani) Lia may be an example for these ladies, as she prides herself on being an entrepreneur and a girl boss.
First-time mom, and friend of Dr. Britten, Dr. Kendra is ready to go back to work, but is shocked to receive pushback from husband Dr. Hobart.
"Why do you have to go back to fulltime in the hospitals?" Dr. Hobart asks.
"Are you being serious?" Dr. Kendra retorts.
And while some friendships have been revived, others are on the verge of exploding. Case in point: Dr. Kendra snaps at Jazmin after "feeling harassed."
For all of this and more, be sure to catch the exclusive supertease above. Oh, and get to know the M2M LA ladies better by scrolling through their cast portraits and bios below!
Married to Medicine Los Angeles returns Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
