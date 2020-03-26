Welcome to YouTube, Jessica Alba!

The 38-year-old actress launched her very own channel on Thursday.

"Hey everyone! I'm so excited to launch my own YouTube channel," The Honest Company head wrote underneath her introductory video. "It's important to mention that given the state of the COVID-19 outbreak, I think we should all have a healthy level of awareness and respect for this challenging experience we are facing. However, I also want my channel to be a place for happiness and community as we explore fun and family moments while staying safe at home."

So, what kind of content will this channel provide?

"On this channel, I'm going to be doing videos of beauty, fitness, health and wellness, entrepreneur life, home life, mom life, BFF life," Alba told viewers. "I'm going to take an honest approach to everything I do because I just can't help but be brutally honest in life."