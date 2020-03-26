"BBC Dad" is back!

In 2017, a live BBC News Skype interview with South-Korea-based American political science professor Robert Kelly went viral after his young daughter Marion and son James hilariously crashed the session and stole the show. The cable network checked in with Kelly again on Thursday to talk about working from home with children and how his family has been handling social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted millions of employers to make their workers work remotely.

And it was deja vu all over again.

As he spoke, Kelly and wife Jung-a Kim's daughter hugged him and made a silly face. Her mother tried to gently hold her back while holding the couple's squirming son, who broke loose.

"As you can see it's very difficult," Kelly said, as the little girl tried to grab his arm. "It's just really really tough."

He and his wife said that they have recently managed to take the kids outside the home.

"Three weeks ago was very very difficult," Kelly said. "We couldn't go anywhere. There are only so many games you can play and puzzles you can do before they just kind of run around."

"It's very difficult to stay in the house for a long time," his wife said.