Nick Viall Has the Best Reaction to Those Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Rumors

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 26, 2020 12:56 PM

When Bachelor Peter Weber sent Kelley Flanagan home it seemed safe to assume that things were definitely over between the pilot and lawyer.

After all, he chose three other women over her, one of whom who was accused of ruining multiple relationships. And, weeks later when Kelley attended the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram's Tropical Escapes Rosé, she told E! News, "I promise I'm not dating Peter. I'm not dating Peter."

Kelley even said of Madi and Peter, "Good luck to both of them and I wish them the best.

At the same event, she was spotted with former Bachelor Nick Viall, thus sparking romance rumors and inspiring messages of encouragement from other members of Bachelor Nation. Hannah Ann Sluss commented on a photo of the pair, "Wow! I'm kind of liking this," while Dean Unglert wrote, "WOW DATE."

And for a second, it seemed like Nick had a chance. "She's not with Peter," he captioned and Instagram photo of himself and Kelley. 

But now, it seems like Kelley is off the market. She and Peter were spotted this week in Chicago, where an eyewitness told E! News they were definitely "vibing."

Soon enough, pictures of the newly-single reality star and Chicago native were plastered across social media as more and more people came upon the sighting.

Eventually, Nick took to Instagram to quip, "I Stand Corrected."

Chris Harrison, who previously told Nick he was "here for" the potential romance between him and Kelley, commented, "Shooters shoot."

"I rescind my 'omg date' comment. you deserve better," Dean added. 

Neither Kelley nor Peter have commented on their recent trip to Chicago, but fingers crossed these two are finally practicing some social distancing!

