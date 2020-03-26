It all started with a comment. Well, really it started with a video of Dorinda Medley brushing her teeth, demonstrating her morning routine on Instagram. Then her The Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer left "the comment."

"FYI are brush your teeth incorrectly," Ramona wrote.

"I know it was just a video," Dorinda wrote.

The Bravolebrities are practicing social distancing, Dorinda is at her home in the Berkshires, Ramona is in Florida. So, what are reality stars to do when hanging out in their homes all day? Make videos, naturally. Following Dorinda's daily routine video, Ramona posted a video of herself cleaning her home. In lingerie. Ramona's video is her mopping. Daughter Avery Singer posted a video of Ramona using a toilet brush to clean HER ENTIRE TOILET.