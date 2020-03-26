Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma isn't a fan of her latest post.

The musician hilariously called out the Lizzie McGuire alum after she shared a picture of him on Instagram. In the post, Matthew can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of his car sporting a pair of black latex gloves. To applaud the Winnetka Bowling League frontman's cleanliness, Hilary captioned the photo, "Huz keeping it clean."

Poking fun at the Younger star, Matthew commented, "Misleading post. This was when you wanted to play ‘Medical Exam' on our third date in the Wahoo's Fish Tacos parking lot." Understanding where Hilary was coming from, he added, "I GET why you think this made sense to post, given today's hygiene climate. But come on."

Instead of responding to her hubby, Hilary shared some much-appreciated footage of the couple's daughter Banks, 16 months, enjoying some trampoline time on her Instagram Stories. Trying to get the hang of it, the former Disney star captured all of the toddler's adorable fumbles as she ran across the trampoline.