Raymond "Red" Reddington is in seclusion, but he's not alone. In the Friday, March 27 episode of The Blacklist, titled "Cornelius Ruck," Red (James Spader) is on a private island with an old flame, Cassandra (Joely Richardson), and a whole ring of thieves in a plot to get millions of dollars from stolen art. It's The Blacklist. Things don't got as planned and things take a turn when guests on the private island start showing up dead.

In the exclusive clip above, Red goes to Cassandra's door with a special invite. "Do you remember the last time you knocked on my door at 2 a.m.?" Cassandra asks.

"Yes, you shot at me," Red says. Cassandra says she thought he was somebody else—her husband, according to Red.

"I like committing crimes of passion," Cassandra asks. "Want to commit one now?"