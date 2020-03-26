Kylie Jenner has recalled the sickest she's ever been.

Fans may recall the makeup mogul had to miss the launch of her makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing at his Balmain show in Paris last September because she was ill.

"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," Jenner wrote in a note to fans at the time . "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

A rep for the reality star confirmed to E! News that she was in the hospital, but doing well under doctor's care.

Now, six months later and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans are about to relive that time in Jenner's life as, according to new episode descriptions for the first two episodes in Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her illness and resulting cancelation will be a focus.

However, while fans speculated on Instagram about coronavirus, Stormi Webster's mama clarified her symptoms.